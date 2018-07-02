Code Red Extreme Heat Alert issued for Baltimore

The Baltimore City Health Department has declared a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Tuesday. It is the first Code Red of the 2018 season.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Baltimore metro Monday afternoon as the heat index value may reach around 110.
The heat index is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity and indicates how hot it feels to the human body. Temperatures could reach up to 100 degrees through Tuesday.
"Hundreds of people die every year from heat-related illness," Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said. "Heat is a silent killer and a threat to the health of everyone in our city, particularly the young, the elderly and those with chronic diseases. In weather like this, it's important for everyone to protect against hyperthermia and dehydration."
The Mayor's Office of Human Services' Community Action Partnership opened the following cooling centers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Northern Community Action Partnership Center 5225 York Road, 410-396-6084
Northwest Community Action Partnership Center 3939 Reisterstown Road, 443-984-1384
Southeast Community Action Partnership Center 3411 Bank Street, 410-545-6518
Also, ShopRite Howard Park at 4601 Liberty Heights Ave. is open as a community cooling center during their regular hours. The Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will also extend pool hours.
During periods of extreme heat, the health department recommends that city residents:
Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations
Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time
Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat
Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include:
Confusion
Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin
Lightheadedness
Nausea
Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur
City residents who want information on the closest cooling center or who are concerned about a neighbor can call 311. Any city resident experiencing the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.
Howard County
Howard County has also issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tap here for more information.
Harford County
Cooling centers are also open Monday and Tuesday in Harford County.
On Mondays and Tuesdays, Harford libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all branches except for Darlington, which is open between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The branch locations of Harford County Public Library are as follows:
21 Franklin Street in Aberdeen
2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon
100 E. Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air
1134 Main Street in Darlington
629 Edgewood Road in Edgewood
1461 Fallston Road in Fallston
120 N. Union Avenue in Havre de Grace
3722 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville
655 Towne Center Drive in Joppa
5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall
2407 Whiteford Road in Whiteford
Visit www.hcplonline.org or the Harford County Public Library Facebook page for more information.
