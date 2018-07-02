Brown Deer woman calls police on daughter, 12, who used credit card to buy cell phone

The Brown Deer Police Department was called out to a home after a woman called to report that her daughter used her credit card without her knowledge.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The 48-year-old woman told police that her 12-year-old daughter took her credit card without permission and bought a cell phone. The mother wanted the daughter removed from her home.

The phone was turned over to the 48-year-old woman. The girl's father was called and agreed to pick up the daughter.

Police counseled those involved on their behavior.