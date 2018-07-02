Woman facing charges after allegedly opening over 20 victims' mail

A woman is facing charges after allegedly opening numerous residents' mail in Harrisburg.

Miracle Jones, 29, is facing theft by unlawful taking for opening over 20 victims' mail.

On July 2, police on patrol began investigating mail thrown on the sidewalks of Pine Street and Front Street in Harrisburg.

Police located Jones opening numerous residents' mail in the area of South Front Street at Strawberry Alley.

When police questioned Jones as to why she was going through mail, she stated she was looking for money, according to police.

Jones was arrested and over 20 victims have been identified so far.

Officers are working with the U.S. Postal Service in this case.