Clear

$9K golden chalice stolen from Catholic church

Police are investigating after a nearly $9,000 chalice was stolen from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church over the w...

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are investigating after a nearly $9,000 chalice was stolen from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church over the weekend.

Scroll for more content...

The church is located at 2700 E. Mechanic St.

The chalice is described as being gold plated silver, approximately 8-10 inches tall, with two red stones in the base. There is a plate on the bottom that reads "Ian Michael Murphy May 19, 2012 Deus filius meis delectus."

The chalice is valued at $8,000 to $9,000 and has great sentimental value, Harrisonville police say.

If located, please call the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday and it looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the mid 90s by Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events