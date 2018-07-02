Clear

Bear spotted walking on roof of theater

A bear was spotted walking on the roof of a theater Sunday night in Gatlinburg.A News4 employee took video of ...

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Jul. 2, 2018 5:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bear was spotted walking on the roof of a theater Sunday night in Gatlinburg.

A News4 employee took video of the bear hanging out on top of the Ripley's Moving Theater downtown.

The video shows a crowd forming around the theater watching the bear as it moved around.

News4 has called the theater and police to see how they ended up dealing with the bear.

Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday and it looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the mid 90s by Tuesday.
