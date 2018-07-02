Clear

The iconic LeBron James banner in Cleveland is coming down

It's the end of an era. The iconic LeBron James banner will be coming down as he embarks on a new journey to the west coast, according to Sherwin-Williams.

The banner, located across the street from Quicken Loans Arena, has become a popular destination for fans and tourists to revel in all the King's glory, but soon it will be just another empty brick wall in the city landscape. Sherwin-Williams said it "is evaluating other options" for its Global Headquarters Wall.

The banner was installed prior to the Cavs' home opener in October 2014 after James returned for a second time with the team.

For fans who want one last chance in front of the banner, you better go as soon as possible before it's taken down this week.

Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday and it looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the mid 90s by Tuesday.
