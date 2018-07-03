Clear

Woman Honors Late Twin Brother by Helping Homeless

Donna Finneran is taking to the streets to honor her late brother, all to help the homeless.Brian O'Connell, D...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 11:58 AM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Donna Finneran is taking to the streets to honor her late brother, all to help the homeless.

Brian O'Connell, Donna's twin brother died homeless a year and a half ago and that's when Finneran decided to come up with the idea of "Brian Bags".

Officially called the Brian O'Connell Homeless Project, the bags are filled with toiletries, snacks, a first aid kit, even gift cards to fast food restaurants.

Each Brian Bag provides essentials that anyone living on the street can benefit from.

"Just last month we made a thousand Brian Bags," Finneran said from her Watertown home which is stocked with donated supplies.

Finneran said she delivers the bags almost every day of the week to the homeless in towns across the Naugatuck Valley.

"I'm trying to change how people look at the homeless," she said. "to look at the homeless in a different way, that it could be someone's brother, sister, or family member out there."

With support from her church and community, Finneran said the Brian Bag Project will continue to hit the streets.

"I'm so proud my whole town helps me to support his goal," she said.

