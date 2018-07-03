Clear

Florida fisherman finds floating marijuana brick off beach

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 11:58 AM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You never know what you might find floating in the waters of South Florida.

A fisherman off the coast of Pompano Beach found a brick of marijuana in what he calls an "early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar."

In a Monday Instagram post, Jorge Bustamante said he was looking to catch a few mahi-mahi and kingfish but instead found the narcotics "floating in the weed line."

Bustamante said he and his friends radioed the U.S. Coast Guard, who confirmed the package was indeed marijuana.

WPLG-TV in Miami reported the Coast Guard retrieved the contraband after arriving at the scene.

