You never know what you might find floating in the waters of South Florida.
Scroll for more content...
A fisherman off the coast of Pompano Beach found a brick of marijuana in what he calls an "early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar."
In a Monday Instagram post, Jorge Bustamante said he was looking to catch a few mahi-mahi and kingfish but instead found the narcotics "floating in the weed line."
Bustamante said he and his friends radioed the U.S. Coast Guard, who confirmed the package was indeed marijuana.
WPLG-TV in Miami reported the Coast Guard retrieved the contraband after arriving at the scene.
Related Content
- Florida fisherman finds floating marijuana brick off beach
- Body of missing fisherman Nik Kayler found
- Friends mourn loss of missing fisherman
- Inside Sweden's new floating hotel
- Two detained after officer hit with brick
- Sea lice reported along Florida beaches
- Trump floats bringing earmarks back, lawmakers laugh
- Couple gets married on Mardi Gras float
- Trump floats September shutdown for 'border security'
- Ice fisherman flown to hospital after going into Saginaw Bay