Boy Found Dead In Swimming Pool At Park Forest Aqua Center

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in a public swimming pool in south suburban Park Forest early Tuesday.Park Fo...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 1:42 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 1:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in a public swimming pool in south suburban Park Forest early Tuesday.

Park Forest police said officers responded to a report of a missing child shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday. The family told police the 10-year-old boy had been playing near Central Park, and as officers were searching the park, relatives told officers they spotted the boy in a pool at the nearby Park Forest Aqua Center.

A police officer climbed the fence, dove into the pool, pulled the boy out, and began performing CPR. Paramedics rushed the boy to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

"While any death is reason to grieve, the death of a child is particularly troubling, and the Park Forest Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the loved ones and friends of the juvenile," Park Forest Police stated in a Facebook post.

It was not immediately clear how the boy got into the swimming pool while the facility was closed.

The Aqua Center has at least four pools, and is closed between 7 p.m. and noon.

Police said the Aqua Center, which is owned by the village, would be closed for the day on Tuesday.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit was helping process the scene.

