Vegas Golden Knights' generosity allows amputees to play hockey

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 1:42 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 1:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

By September, the players making up the very first Vegas Golden Knights amputee team hope to have a scrimmage in place – perhaps against the Anaheim Ducks amputees.

For the last few months, men who have lost a limb have been practicing "Sled Hockey" on the ice over at City National Arena.

The difference in Sled Hockey: players are sitting on a sled with a large skate blade fastened to its underbelly. And players carry a shortened hockey stick in each hand using the blade end to hit the puck and the other end to dig into the ice to get the sled moving.

"I think it's very challenging, I think it's a way to be part of the community and have fun...bring some other amputees in. Sometimes people who get injuries or develop cancer or something like that tend to think that life is over," said player Lawrence Salerno. He lost his leg after a bout with cancer and has only taken up Sled Hockey within the last couple months.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation spent $15,000 on sleds and protective gear to gauge interest from the disabled community and find a way to connect all those who want to play to the sport. The rules of Sled Hockey are very similar to the traditional game. Several other pro teams, including the LA Kings, Arizona Coyotes, and Colorado Avalanche all have amputee teams.

It looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday, but the summer heat & humidity will continue to make a comeback. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the middle 90s by Tuesday. A Heat Advisory will got into effect at Noon on Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool!
