Video shows woman fall from SUV in traffic

Video out of Tampa, Florida, shows what appears to be an unconscious woman fall out of a moving SUV into a busy intersection on Monday afternoon.

As other cars and pedestrians look on, the SUV's driver stops in the intersection, exits his car, and walks to the figure splayed out on the road. He then calmly carries her back to the vehicle's passenger side, returns to the driver's seat and continues on his journey along E. 131 Avenue.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released video of the bizarre scene overnight Tuesday and asked the public for tips on what happened.

"We need the public's assistance to locate the victim as our priority is her well-being. We have checked hospitals and have canvassed the area with negative results," spokesman Danny Alvarez said.

The sheriff's office made contact on Tuesday with the people in the incident, sheriff's office spokesperson Cristal Nuñez said.

The female passenger who fell from the vehicle said it was an accidental injury and that she is doing OK. She suffered scrapes and lacerations and had no serious injuries, which is why officers did not find her at a hospital Monday night, Nuñez said.

No criminal charges will be filed in the case, Nuñez said. Their identities have not yet been released.