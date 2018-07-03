Clear

Dog care company to launch ice cream for dogs

Summertime just got a little cooler for your furry friends!PawStroll, a Detroit-based professional dog service...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 5:11 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Summertime just got a little cooler for your furry friends!

Scroll for more content...

PawStroll, a Detroit-based professional dog service company, will now offer ice cream for dogs.

The sweet snacks are a part of PawStroll's new line of non-GMO ice cream products made for dogs with all-natural ingredients. Treats include ice cream cups, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cookie sandwiches and ice cream cakes.

PawStroll's test kitchen has created four initial ice cream flavors: peanut butter, peanut butter and bacon, PB&J and chocolate chip.

Prices:

Ice cream cups

4-ounce cup - $3.50

4-pack - $13.00

Ice cream sandwiches

Per sandwich - $2.00

4-pack - $7.50

Ice cream cakes

Prices vary

On July 13, the sweet dog treats will be available online and at these two retail shops:

Bow Wow Baketique, 20207 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI

Cass Corridog, 4240 Cass Ave, #110, Detroit, MI

The PawTreats are made right here in Detroit.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 105°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 105°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
A Heat Advisory went into effect at Noon on Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events