Dog care company to launch ice cream for dogs

Summertime just got a little cooler for your furry friends!

PawStroll, a Detroit-based professional dog service company, will now offer ice cream for dogs.

The sweet snacks are a part of PawStroll's new line of non-GMO ice cream products made for dogs with all-natural ingredients. Treats include ice cream cups, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cookie sandwiches and ice cream cakes.

PawStroll's test kitchen has created four initial ice cream flavors: peanut butter, peanut butter and bacon, PB&J and chocolate chip.

Prices:

Ice cream cups

4-ounce cup - $3.50

4-pack - $13.00

Ice cream sandwiches

Per sandwich - $2.00

4-pack - $7.50

Ice cream cakes

Prices vary

On July 13, the sweet dog treats will be available online and at these two retail shops:

Bow Wow Baketique, 20207 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI

Cass Corridog, 4240 Cass Ave, #110, Detroit, MI

The PawTreats are made right here in Detroit.