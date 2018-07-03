Clear

'I Just Love America': Man Transforms Front Lawn Into American Flag For July 4th

The Fourth of July holiday is a time when many Americans like to break out the patriotic displays, but Arthur McCann ...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 6:21 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 6:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Fourth of July holiday is a time when many Americans like to break out the patriotic displays, but Arthur McCann takes it to another level.

Scroll for more content...

The Norwood resident has transformed his front lawn on Earle Street into a red, white and blue American flag complete with 50 stars and 13 stripes. He used field paint, stencils and measuring tape to get the job done.

"If you're going to do it, you have to do it right," McCann said.

He tells WBZ-TV that he comes from a patriotic family, with a grandfather who served in World War II, and wants to show respect for veterans and others serving their country.

"I just love America and the freedom and opportunities it gives and I love to be creative," McCann said.

McCann has a big Independence Day party ever year. He said the response to the lawn flag from those in town "is through the roof."

"I'm blown away. People stand on the roof of their car and take pictures with their kids here," he said. "It's so cool to see a good, positive response."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 107°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 107°
Cameron
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
A Heat Advisory went into effect at Noon on Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events