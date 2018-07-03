Clear

Pair High On Bath Salts Fire Shots at Fireflies Mistaken for 'Alien Lasers'

A man and woman, who state police believe were high on bath salts, fired shots into the sky to chase away "alien lase...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 8:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 8:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man and woman, who state police believe were high on bath salts, fired shots into the sky to chase away "alien lasers" in Clinton County.

Scroll for more content...

Troopers say just after midnight on Saturday, Jesse Shields fired a handgun at the "lasers."

The lasers, as it turns out, were actually fireflies.

Shields and Katherine McCloskey, fearing they were being chased, ran to a nearby home.

Someone inside called 911.

The duo then ran to a neighboring home where the homeowner got the gun from them.

Shields asked that homeowner if he could take a shower to, quote, "get the goo off him that was burning his skin."

Troopers showed up and arrested Shields and McCloskey.

The pair from Mill Hall are locked up in Clinton County.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Cameron
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Fairfax
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
A Heat Advisory went into effect at Noon on Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events