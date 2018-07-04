Clear

Killer clown cold case: Never-before-seen photos released of brutal Wellington murder

For the first time in 28 years, images tied to the Wellington killer clown, cold-case murder investigation have been ...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:04 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For the first time in 28 years, images tied to the Wellington killer clown, cold-case murder investigation have been made public.

The photos depict a slice of life just before 40-year-old Marlene Warren was shot in the face by a person dressed in a clown costume back in 1990. They also show life after the murder: crime scene photos, funeral pictures, seized evidence and aerial shots of the home on Take Off Place in Wellington where Warren was gunned down.

The images were made public through a records request to the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office. They are now releasable since detectives arrested a woman for the crime last September.

Sheila Keen-Warren was arrested in Washington County, Va. and charged with first degree murder in Marlene Warren's death. Detectives believe she dressed up in a full-face clown costume and delivered flowers and balloons before shooting Marlene in the face.

Investigators suspected Keen-Warren after rumors surfaced that she was having an affair with Marlene's husband, Michael Warren. Her photo is even depicted in a line-up of women, given to potential witnesses to see if they could identify the possible killer.

Sheila Keen-Warren (then Sheila Keen) and Michael Warren denied the rumors, but 12 year later, the two married in Las Vegas, and moved to Abingdon, Va.

Nearly three decades later, armed with newly tested evidence and advances in forensic science, detectives finally felt they had enough to make an arrest.

While evidence in the cold case has slowly been made public since Keen-Warren's arrest, investigators confirm the case is still open and more arrests could be coming.

