Clear

Sheriff's deputy passes away after falling ill on duty

A Bartow County Sheriff's deputy has passed away after becoming sick while on-duty on June 30.Deputy Jennifer ...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:05 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Bartow County Sheriff's deputy has passed away after becoming sick while on-duty on June 30.

Scroll for more content...

Deputy Jennifer Dawn New, 42, of Cartersville was working at the Bartow County Detention Center when she became sick. She was taken to an area hospital where she later passed away.

It is unclear how she became sick. New, who began working for the sheriff's office in March of 2016, was a mother of three children.

Family will received friends on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville and she'll be laid to rest at Clay Hill Baptist Church in Somerset, Kentucky at 3:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
A Heat Advisory will continue through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool! For your Independence Day, highs will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events