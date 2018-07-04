Get ready to add this song to your summer 2018 playlist.
Justin Timberlake has dropped a groovy new tune titled, "SoulMate," and according to the song's first lyric, "Summer starts now."
This is Timberlake's first single since his fifth studio album, "Man of the Woods" and marks a return to his pop roots.
Some of the upbeat and catchy lyrics include, "I love your heartbeat givin' me rhythm/And I can feel your frequency, so unique/In other words, such a freak, set me free."
Timberlake wrote in an Instagram post that the song came together quickly over the past week, "Bahama Sessions -- "SoulMate", written: June 26th, final mix: July 3rd."
Related Content
- Justin Timberlake drops surprise summer song
- Justin Timberlake announces new single, album
- Justin Timberlake made peace with Janet Jackson
- El 2018 de Justin Timberlake arranca con nueva música
- Justin Timberlake's tour coming to Nashville in May
- Here for the super bowl halftime show with Justin Timberlake
- Justin Timberlake rinde tributo a Prince en el Super Bowl
- Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during Super Bowl halftime
- Justin Timberlake will probably make bank off the Super Bowl
- Justin Timberlake interrumpió un show por una tierna causa