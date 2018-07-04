Clear

Justin Timberlake drops surprise summer song

Singer Justin Timberlake dropped a groovy new tune titled "SoulMate," the first single since his fifth studio album, "Man of the Woods."

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 11:56 AM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Get ready to add this song to your summer 2018 playlist.

Justin Timberlake has dropped a groovy new tune titled, "SoulMate," and according to the song's first lyric, "Summer starts now."

This is Timberlake's first single since his fifth studio album, "Man of the Woods" and marks a return to his pop roots.

Some of the upbeat and catchy lyrics include, "I love your heartbeat givin' me rhythm/And I can feel your frequency, so unique/In other words, such a freak, set me free."

Timberlake wrote in an Instagram post that the song came together quickly over the past week, "Bahama Sessions -- "SoulMate", written: June 26th, final mix: July 3rd."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
A Heat Advisory will continue through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool! For your Independence Day, highs will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events