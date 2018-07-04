WWII Vet Celebrates His 100th Birthday

Joseph Miller, a World War II veteran, is celebrating his 100th birthday in Chicago. Miller was born in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1918 and currently lives in Park West.

He celebrated his birthday with a party, joined by family, friends, and nursing home staff. Miller says he has been so many places around the world in his life he can't remember them all.

When asked how he managed to live a full century, Miller said he doesn't have any real secret. He says he is just a normal man who has had help from great family and friends along the way.

"I'm so happy that I got all my friends and everybody that likes me a little," said Joseph Miller, laughing.