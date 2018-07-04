Boy Saves Family From House Fire

A 9-year-old boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family from a fire that engulfed their home.

Scroll for more content...

The fire broke out on Monday around 3 in the afternoon on the 300 block of Laurellen Road in Marysville.

One moment a mother was home taking care of her 4 kids-two of them foster kids. The next minute, they have no home to return to.

But if it wasn't for the quick thinking of her 9-year-old son, Luke, the outcome could have been much worse.

"If it wasn't for him, it wouldn't have turned out as well as it did," said Luke's uncle Butch Gregory.

It's a heartbreaking sight for Gregory seeing his family home destroyed. Gregory was renting the home to his niece and lives next door.

"The front porch was on fire, the side of the house was on fire, the flames were just shooting up and going into the attic," he said.

Nine-year-old Luke just happened to go outside in time to spot the fire on top of his home and sprinted into action.

"He saw the flames, turned around and went right back in and told his mother the house was on fire.

Luke's mother, his 5-year-old brother and two infant siblings were in the family room at the time. They had no idea that flames were surrounding the home on the outside. Luke quickly called 9-1-1, grabbed his infant sister, while his mom grabbed the other 2 kids and ran out.

"He made a huge difference. He's a hero for telling his family to get out," said Tony Cuppoletti with Marysville Fire.

The fire department quickly got the upper hand of the fire, but the house is a loss. Crews were able to save some valuable possessions for the family.

And Luke's quick thinking is getting him a lot of praise.

"I asked him how he knew what to do, and he said that's what they taught him in 1st grade-to take the little ones out and go in the opposite way of the fire," said Gregory.

Mom and all 4 kids escaped unharmed leaving some precious valuables behind that Gregory says can be easily replaced.

What is the first thing he wants to get for Luke?

"Anything he wants," said Gregory.

It's unclear how the fire started. Marysville Fire says the cause is under investigation.