Jim Jordan: Allegations against me aren't true

Rep. Jim Jordan's office will contact Capitol Hill police after receiving emails from an alleged victim of sexual abuse at Ohio State University when the Ohio Republican was an assistant wrestling coach, a source within the office told CNN Wednesday.

The source added that the messages were vaguely threatening in nature in part because of the amount of emails sent, and that Jordan did not respond to the emails because he felt the man was "bullying him."

An NBC News report published Tuesday alleged the powerful Ohio congressman was aware of allegations that Dr. Richard Strauss was molesting members of the wrestling team when he was an assistant wrestling coach from 1986 to 1994, but that he ignored those claims of abuse.

CNN has not confirmed the details of the NBC report. Jordan and his office have previously denied that he knew of any such behavior.

The alleged victim, Mike DiSabato, had been sending emails for a few months, the source said, adding that the congressman didn't respond to the emails because he didn't want to encourage the behavior.

Speaking to reporters at a Fourth of July celebration in Fremont, Ohio, on Wednesday, Jordan said he last spoke with DiSabato early this spring but that he had been emailed as recently as 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The source said that Jordan takes the allegations of sexual assault seriously, adding that DiSabato deserves justice if they are true, but said that does not give DiSabato the right to bully the congressman via email.

The investigative team looking into the allegations of sexual abuse said Tuesday they had reached out to Jordan by email and phone asking for interviews. In a letter obtained by CNN, legal counsel for Ohio State said that to date Jordan has not responded to their requests. Jordan's office said Wednesday it has still not found any communications from the investigators. The chief of staff reached out to investigators Tuesday to clarify whether there were any but has yet to hear back.

In Fremont, Jordan said he "never knew of any abuse from Dr. Strauss, plain and simple."

"We knew of no abuse, never heard of abuse. If we had, we would have reported it," Jordan said. "If, in fact, there's problems, we want justice for the people who were victims, obviously, and as I said, we are happy to talk with the folks who are doing the investigation. But the things they said about me just were flat-out not true."

Jordan 'knew it all,' alleged victim says

DiSabato, a former wrestler at OSU, told CNN Tuesday there is no question in his mind that Jordan "knew it all." He added that during his time at OSU, Strauss' alleged abuse of athletes was widely known and discussed.

"We trained every day together. His (Jordan's) locker was located next to Doc Strauss. It was a common uncomfortable joke that Doc was a serial groper," DiSabato said. "Doc likes to hold your penis. Everyone knew it."

DiSabato told CNN he had been groped by Strauss dozens of times.

"I never saw Doc Strauss over a nine-year time frame where he didn't ask me to -- where I went to see him for medicine or whatever, finger injury, shoulder, knee -- where he did not want to examine my testicles," he said. "He groped. Every time."

Ohio State University announced in April it was investigating allegations that Strauss, who died in 2005, had abused team members from the mid-1970s to late 1990s. Three former wrestlers told NBC News it was known that the doctor would shower regularly with the students and touch them inappropriately during appointments.

When stories about the investigation became public this spring, Jordan told The Columbus Dispatch, "I had not heard about any type of abuse at all," adding that "no one reported any type of abuse" to him.

Jordan is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, an influential group of Republicans who are known as the most conservative members on the Hill. He has been "encouraged by some of his colleagues" to consider a run for House speaker, according to caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, called the accusations against Jordan "serious" and said they should be investigated.

"These are serious allegations and issues," Doug Andres told CNN in a statement. "The university has rightfully initiated a full investigation into the matter. The speaker will await the findings of that inquiry."