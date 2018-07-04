Illegal oil dumping under investigation

The sheriff's office is investigating what appears to be an illegal oil dumping along U.S. 41 in southern Charlotte County.

It happened along the edge of the road near Zemel Road.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says it appears that several hundreds of gallons of oil were pumped onto the side of the road.

Anyone with information on the person responsible for this is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.