Illegal oil dumping under investigation

The sheriff's office is investigating what appears to be an illegal oil dumping along U.S. 41 in southern Charlotte C...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 5:11 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The sheriff's office is investigating what appears to be an illegal oil dumping along U.S. 41 in southern Charlotte County.

It happened along the edge of the road near Zemel Road.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says it appears that several hundreds of gallons of oil were pumped onto the side of the road.

Anyone with information on the person responsible for this is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

It has been a hot but dry holiday so far and it looks like it will stay that way as we go into this evening. If you are heading out to any firework shows tonight, bring the water! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s under mostly clear skies.
