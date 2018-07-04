Clear

7-year-old seriously injured in head-on motorcycle crash

A 7-year-old girl sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle she was riding on collided head-on with a pickup tru...

A 7-year-old girl sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle she was riding on collided head-on with a pickup truck.

According to police, a 34-year-old was pulling out of a parking lot on his Harley Davidson with a 7-year-old as a passenger.

As he was pulling out to go east on Veterans Memorial Parkway, the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup failed to yield to the motorcycle, according to the crash report.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

