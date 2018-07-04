Car falls into crevasse after heavy rains in Minnesota

A teenage driver in Renville County, Minnesota is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a crevasse made by heavy rains.

On Tuesday the Renville County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing the car nose down inside the crevasse, made after rain washed away a culvert beneath the road.

The sheriff's office said the 16-year-old driver was unharmed thanks to airbags and his seatbelt.

They reminded drivers to always buckle up.