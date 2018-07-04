Clear
Car falls into crevasse after heavy rains in Minnesota

A teenage driver in Renville County, Minnesota is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a crevasse made by heavy ra...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 9:45 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 9:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A teenage driver in Renville County, Minnesota is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a crevasse made by heavy rains.

On Tuesday the Renville County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing the car nose down inside the crevasse, made after rain washed away a culvert beneath the road.

The sheriff's office said the 16-year-old driver was unharmed thanks to airbags and his seatbelt.

They reminded drivers to always buckle up.

It has been a hot but dry holiday so far and it looks like it will stay that way as we go into this evening. If you are heading out to any firework shows tonight, bring the water! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s under mostly clear skies.
