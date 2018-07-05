A virtual look inside what the cave rescue could look like

Scroll for more content...

Divers working to free 12 boys and their coach who are trapped in a cave in northern Thailand must navigate dark, flooded tunnels for six hours to reach them. It takes another five hours to return.

Details of the extraordinary operation underway at the Tham Luang Nang Non emerged Thursday, as rescuers pushed ahead with multiple plans to free the boys trapped underground for almost two weeks.

More rain is forecast this weekend, putting pressure on rescuers to formulate a plan to remove the boys before flood waters rise any higher.

Huge volumes of water are being pumped out of the cave complex each day, but the narrow, winding passages inside the cave are still flooded, meaning diving through the murky water is currently the only way in and out.

Trying to stop the water

Despite spending almost two weeks underground, Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said Thursday the boys were in good spirits.

"I confirm here again that they are in good health and they are smiling and playing around," he said.

The last images the world saw of the boys was on Wednesday in a video where they introduced themselves one-by-one, saying "I am healthy."

Since they were found late Monday local time by a duo of British expert cave divers, Thai Navy SEALs have ferried in medical assistance and food for the team. They remain weak after spending days in the darkness, with little, if any food.

While efforts to remove enough water from the caves to allow the stranded team to simply walk out are ongoing, Thai Navy SEALs who were able to reach the boys are teaching them how to scuba dive.

That contingency, which is considered risky by many experts, would see the boys dive through the narrow flooded tunnels in full-face diving masks.

Rescue team were still attempting Thursday to bring in a communication line to allow the boys to speak to their parents. Earlier efforts failed when the line became damaged after falling into water.

Rains a constant concern

Rescue coordinators are warily eying the skies for further downpours, which could imperil the rescue mission.

"In the previous days we were fighting with time. And now we are working against water," Osottanakorn said.

"We are draining out as much as our capacity allows. But water continues to flow in, no matter how many holes have been blocked, water still continues to pour in."

Osottanakorn said rescuers were at the mercy of the rainy season, and may have to act quickly to beat fresh downpours.

"If we must evacuate (the boys) out before they are ready due to the rain... we will do so, but it will be the very last resort to do so," he said.

Rescuers have prepped 13 sets of equipment for the team, but Osottanakorn would not confirm if rescue would happen Thursday.

CNN weather reports that while rain can't be ruled out, there is a likelihood that the area will remain relatively dry until at least Saturday.

The chance of rainfall increases from Sunday, and alongside the increased rainfall is the threat of heavier downpours.

International efforts

Thai Navy divers have brought in substantial supplies -- including food and water for at least two weeks along with aluminum blankets, with support from Australian and other international divers, according to a statement from the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

The AFP's Specialist Response Group (SRG) personnel are among the many divers and support staff who have been sent by a number of nations.

The Australians on the ground "remain closely engaged in efforts to support and sustain the group, as well as in planning. This includes supporting the Royal Thai Navy to transport food, water and first aid supplies into the cave system through to the group."

They are also cooperating with Thai Navy colleagues and the wider international dive teams to stock dive tanks and other equipment throughout the route to aid the eventual evacuation of the isolated cavern.

They are part of an international contingent that includes teams from the US military, the UK, and China.