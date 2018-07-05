Mother killed trying to break up fight at baby shower

A party meant to celebrate a new life turned deadly in Riverside County.

As CBSLA's Nicole Comstock reports, a mother was killed while trying to break up a fight at a baby shower.

Beatrice Romo's family and friends started a memorial for her where she was killed over the weekend.

Beatrice and her husband Ronnie Romo spent 25 years building their life together and now the Beaumont home she treasured feels so empty without her.

Romo was at her niece's baby shower Saturday at the Elk's Lodge in Riverside. Her daughter and son were there too when two men started fighting.

One of them, Romo says, was Beatrice's nephew, Abraham Benita. Beatrice tried to break it up but police say she was shot in the stomach.

Benita was arrested after a hit-and-run and charged with murder.

"I just told her I loved her and that's it," said her son Joshua, who cradled Beatrice in his arms until help came. "I felt like she was in so much pain."

But their mother later died at the hospital.

"Her family. I'm sorry. They enabled him to be that way," said Ronnie.

Ronnie says Beatrice was always by his side until Saturday when he left the baby shower early for work.

Police say a second person shot at the baby shower did have serious injuries but he is expected to be OK.

If you would like to help out Beatrice's family with burial expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.