Capital Gazette Shooting Victims Honored At July 4th Parade In Annapolis

On the heels of a terrible tragedy, the Annapolis community honored the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting during the annual Fourth of July parade.

With the community that they cover daily applauding and cheering, the staff of the Capital Gazette held a simple banner walking together in the parade.

The victim's names are now known the world over: editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, editor Rob Hiassen, reporter John McNamara, sales assistant Rebecca Smith and special projects editor Wendi Winters.

It was an admittedly bittersweet moment for photographer Paul Gillespie, following the deadly shooting at the paper June 28 that killed five of his close colleagues.

"We lost a big chunk of our newsroom and our hearts. You know, you can't fill that hole, these guys help feel a little bit better," he said.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley extended the invitation to The Capital.

"I think the least we can do is come and support them if they have the strength to come out," Buckley said.

It was a decision the staff didn't take likely, more comfortable covering the news than being a part of it.

"We wanted to be together for this and say thank you to the community for their love and support," Gillespie said.

"I read those columnists all the time, so it feels like I knew them," resident Deb Peak said.

Wednesday's parade unfolded as Gov. Larry Hogan is raising questions about the criminal past of accused shooter Jarrod Ramos.

Hogan, speaking with WTOP radio, said he wants to know why Ramos' record was wiped clean as it related to past charges associated with the paper.

"The Capital was well aware of this guy threatening. The police were aware of it. He was in the court system, but somewhere something didn't go right," he said.

Questions and heartache will undoubtedly linger but so will the memory of five lives taken far too soon.

"They were loved in the newsroom. We're going to miss them," Gillespie said