Clear

Pair High On Bath Salts Fire Shots at Fireflies Mistaken for 'Alien Lasers'

A man and woman, who state police believe were high on bath salts, fired shots into the sky to chase away "alien lase...

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 2:22 PM
Updated: Jul. 5, 2018 2:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man and woman, who state police believe were high on bath salts, fired shots into the sky to chase away "alien lasers" in Clinton County.

Scroll for more content...

Troopers say just after midnight on Saturday, Jesse Shields fired a handgun at the "lasers."

The lasers, as it turns out, were actually fireflies.

Shields and Katherine McCloskey, fearing they were being chased, ran to a nearby home.

Someone inside called 911.

The duo then ran to a neighboring home where the homeowner got the gun from them.

Shields asked that homeowner if he could take a shower to, quote, "get the goo off him that was burning his skin."

Troopers showed up and arrested Shields and McCloskey.

The pair from Mill Hall are locked up in Clinton County.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
After a night filled with fireworks in the sky, we're waking up on this Thursday morning to rain, thunder and lightning as our next storm system moves through. Expect scattered showers & thunderstorms thunderstorms throughout the day with high temperatures near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events