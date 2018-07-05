5 homicides, four shootings in Cleveland during 48-hour period

Cleveland police are investigating five homicides and four shootings that happened in a 48-hour period throughout the city since Tuesday.

Tuesday

Officers responded to a shooting in the 16000 block of Crestwood Avenue near E. 106th Street. A 47-year-old man was found slumped over in a gray Audi with the engine running and lights on. He had multiple gunshot wounds and officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The victim was later identified by authorities as David Hemphill, from Cleveland.

Wednesday

On the Fourth of July around 2:50 a.m., police located a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in the front yard of a house on the 4200 block of E. 128th Street. He was later identified by authorities as Patrick Donald, of Cleveland.

A second victim, a 20-year-old male, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center for treatment while the 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead. Officers learned that there was a large crowd of people playing basketball in the street and shooting fireworks when gunfire erupted.

Around 5:20 p.m., a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a house located on the 4060 block of E. 142nd Street. Officers gave the victim medical aid until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was later discovered the victim and another man had a verbal altercation with multiple men in the area when gunfire was exchanged between the two groups. After being hit, the victim ran to the backyard where he collapsed. No arrests have been made in the case, according to police.

A 20-year-old man was found stabbed in the area of E. 33rd and Central Avenue. He was found with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and foot.

Thursday

On Thursday around 12:39 a.m., three men were shot on the 9500 block of Marah Avenue. One of the men died at the scene and another man was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the hip. The third victim had a gunshot wound to the leg. The man who died was identified by the coroner as 25-year-old Ravon Edwards, of Cleveland.

While at the scene, officers learned there was a large group of people setting off fireworks when gunfire erupted in the middle of the street, according to officials. Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Around 12:50 a.m., an 18-year-old woman was a victim of a stabbing on the 3680 block of E. 103rd Street. The victim was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a 53-year-old man was found shot in the stomach in the 830 block of E. 140th Street. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Several hours later at 3:03 a.m., police responded to a shooting at Gas USA, located on 3934 W. 117th Street. A 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso.

At 6:04 a.m., a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm in the 3700 block of E. 52nd Street. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.