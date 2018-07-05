Boy Left Alone at Union Station Is Responsive, But Unable to Speak to Officers

A boy who was left alone at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night is responsive, but is unable to speak to officers, police said, as the search for his family continues.

Scroll for more content...

The boy, believed to be between 6 and 8 years old, was fed and given clothes at the station, but police have not been able to get any information from him, Sgt. Raymond Flores with the Los Angeles Police Department's transit services told KTLA Thursday.

Adrienne Garrett, the woman who found the boy, was with her colleague at the transit hub about 630 p.m. when they first saw the child with a woman they suspected was his mother. She said the woman eventually "wandered off" from the boy; when Garrett eventually located her, she left the area.

"Unfortunately she just literally walked straight through the doors and didn't even acknowledge it at all," Garrett said about the woman.

A boy who was left alone at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night is responsive, but is unable to speak to officers, police said, as the search for his family continues.

The boy, believed to be between 6 and 8 years old, was fed and given clothes at the station, but police have not been able to get any information from him, Sgt. Raymond Flores with the Los Angeles Police Department's transit services told KTLA Thursday.

Adrienne Garrett, the woman who found the boy, was with her colleague at the transit hub about 630 p.m. when they first saw the child with a woman they suspected was his mother. She said the woman eventually "wandered off" from the boy; when Garrett eventually located her, she left the area.

"Unfortunately she just literally walked straight through the doors and didn't even acknowledge it at all," Garrett said about the woman.