Officer helps wheelchair-bound resident whose ramp was stolen

One Euclid officer went above and beyond the call of duty after a resident called the police to report her ramp was s...

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 4:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 5, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One Euclid officer went above and beyond the call of duty after a resident called the police to report her ramp was stolen from her front porch.

Officer James Aoki went to a house of a senior resident on Saturday who wanted to report her aluminum ramp had been stolen, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Going above and beyond, Officer Aoki worked with her family and returned on Sunday with a temporary ramp.

The resident, who is wheelchair bound, depends on the ramp to get her to appointments and allows her to leave in case of an emergency, the post states.

The post, which has been shared more than 1,200 times, is gaining attention in the Northeast Ohio area.

For the rest of Thursday, we could see a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this evening.
