Woman's moon dust lawsuit moving forward

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 4:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 5, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Rutherford County woman is suing NASA to keep moon dust that she says was given to her by astronaut Neil Armstrong.

According to CBS News, Laura Cicco claims Armstrong gave her a vial of moon dust nearly 50 years ago when she was a child.

Cicco says her father was friends with Armstrong through aviation circles.

NASA considers all lunar material government property, so Cicco is suing to make sure the space agency doesn't take her dust away.

However, testing as to whether the dust is authentic was not conclusive. Some, like space historian Robert Pearlman, believe it is actually just "pixie dust."

A federal court could decide whether Cicco gets to keep the dust.

