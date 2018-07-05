Pony found wandering Portland streets returned to owners

The owners of the pony that was found in northeast Portland have been identified, according to police.
The pony, whose name is Giovanni, was found wandering in the 4800 block of Northeast 17th Avenue just before 7:53 a.m.
Police said Sgt. Engen was flagged down by a concerned community member who found Giovanni in her yard.
Around 9:30 a.m., police said Giovanni's owner were located.
