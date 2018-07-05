Woman arrested after police say she cut 3 teens

Police say a woman was arrested just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night at 2848 T Avenue after cutting three teenagers.
They say a group of teenagers got into a fight and the mother of one of the teens stepped in and cut three of them.
The woman, Heather Brown, was questioned by police and booked into Douglas County Corrections for felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Police say all three teens who got cut will be okay.
