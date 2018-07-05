Clear

Six people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Detectives in Virginia Beach say six people were shot early Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue at ...

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 6:30 PM
Updated: Jul. 5, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Detectives in Virginia Beach say six people were shot early Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue at the oceanfront.

Dispatchers received a call about the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say all six victims are expected to survive.

Thursday morning police said four people that were detained were released and will not be charged. They also said the incident appears to be random and the victims were innocent.

This incident was after another violent night as two people were shot at the Oceanfront overnight Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police ask if you have any information to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

For the rest of Thursday, we could see a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this evening.
