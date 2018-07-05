Father and son killed in car crash

A father and son were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Fleetville exit (202) around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A family from Canada was traveling on Interstate 81 northbound when their vehicle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer.

According to investigators, the big rig did not stop in time and hit the car which was stopped in traffic from an earlier crash.

It happened in Scott Township near the Susquehanna County line.

The Lackawanna County coroner says a 45-year-old father and his 10-year-old son were killed.

Officials say a mother and daughter in the car were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital. There is no word on that person's condition.

The crash closed both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 for five hours.

State police took photographs from above the wreck and took markings by a tractor-trailer involved.

Crews brought in heavy equipment to help clear the mangled metal off the highway.

The southbound lanes in that area moved slowly.