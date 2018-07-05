Woman rides on a Harley to celebrate 100th birthday

A Madison County woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a thrill ride on a Harley with her nephew.

Scroll for more content...

"I enjoy riding the motorcycle," says Robbie Carter. "I cannot believe I'm 100 years old, that's for sure, but I know it's my birthday!"

"Ready to ride," she declared, strapping on a helmet.

From her home, it's a short joy ride to the Wagon Wheel Restaurant to celebrate the long, happy life that's touched so many.

"Yeah, there's people standing everywhere, and I'd wave at them," she said. "I waved all the way here."

When she turned 96 four years ago, Carter found a roaring metaphor for living life to the fullest. The birthday tradition was born.

"And I said, 'Aunt Robbie, I'm nervous,'" nephew Brian Ramsey recalls. "She said, 'Why?' I said, 'What if I wreck and kill you.' She said, 'I'm 96 years old, what difference does it make, go!'"

Hard to believe her life spans 36,525 days. Daughter Ruth says her mother's set a great example for the entire family.

The town of Mars Hill proclaimed July 5 Robbie Carter Day.

"She is loving, known for her diligence in life as a caring, giving person," Ruth reads.

"Exagerrated!" Robbie responds, as her family erupts with laughter.

Faith and humility have gotten her this far down the road.

"You wave at 'em when we go in, OK?" Ramsey told his Aunt Robbie as they cruised toward the final destination.

"Looky here what I've got!" he said as a crowd cheered.

After this, she'll hang up the helmet until she turns 101 next year. Chances are, Robbie's already counting the days until she rides again.

"I'm a hundred you know," she told a guest.

"I know you're a hundred!" the woman replied.