Border patrol detains citizen for not answering question

Drivers on major highways in the US are being interrogated by border security, some dozens of miles inland from the border. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 9:18 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 9:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A shark feeding goes wrong. A huge brawl alters a key game. Border patrol detains an American citizen for not answering a question. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Don't mess with sharks, kids

If you think you'd like to sign up for a shark feeding, watch this video to learn what not to do. An Australian woman who was on her honeymoon was dragged into the water after a shark bit her finger during a feeding.

This analyst doesn't sugarcoat, according to John Oliver

"I would not want to hear Jeffrey Toobin tell his daughter that their dog passed away," said "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver after playing a montage of the CNN legal analyst bluntly predicting demise for Roe v. Wade. Watch Toobin respond to the segment.

'Are you a United States citizen?'

Video shows a US border patrol agent 80 miles from the US-Canada border asking a driver if he was a US citizen. The driver said he was detained after refusing to answer. Critics say there is a pattern of Americans being stopped to check citizenship even when they are not at the border.

Sanders defends Trump's tweet contradiction

A reporter asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, "Why would the President lie?" in reference to two tweets on the immigration bill that appeared to be contradictory.

Game-changing brawl

This court-clearing brawl literally changed the basketball game. During the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers between Australia and the Philippines, two players started a massive fight that left 13 players ejected. The Philippines were eventually forced to forfeit the game after all but one player fouled out.

The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.
