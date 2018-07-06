4-year-old takes her first steps in heartwarming video

Scroll for more content...

A shark feeding goes wrong. A huge brawl alters a key game. Disney's life-like robots reach new heights. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Don't mess with sharks, kids

If you think you'd like to sign up for a shark feeding, watch this video to learn what not to do. An Australian woman who was on her honeymoon was dragged into the water after a shark bit her finger during a feeding.

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's ... a robot

Disney has taken audio-animatronics to a new level: just look up. These robots are capable of performing death-defying stunts, and will be deployed at theme park attractions.

This legal analyst doesn't sugarcoat, says John Oliver

"I would not want to hear Jeffrey Toobin tell his daughter that their dog passed away," said "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver after playing a montage of the CNN legal analyst bluntly predicting demise for Roe v. Wade. Watch Toobin respond to the segment.

Moment of pure joy during milestone

Maya Tisdale was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 22 months, but after revolutionary surgery, the little girl, now four years old, was able to take her first steps.

Game-changing brawl

This court-clearing brawl literally changed the basketball game. During the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers between Australia and the Philippines, two players started a massive fight that left 13 players ejected. The Philippines were eventually forced to forfeit the game after all but one player fouled out.