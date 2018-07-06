A man accused of making child porn and adding a copyright to it has entered a not guilty plea in federal court.

Dashawn Webster has was arrested, accused of molesting a two year old boy, court documents said.

Investigators carried out two investigations into multiple screen names and said the screen names traced back to Webster.

In one of the cases, investigators recovered a thumb drive during a search of a different suspect's home. The thumb drive contained 15 images of child pornography and were watermarked with a copyright symbol and appeared to be homemade, court documents said.

Oh Thursday Webster was in court and pleaded not guilty, choosing to continue to a preliminary hearing and jury trial, court records showed.

He is expected back in court in September.