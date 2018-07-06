A man accused of making child porn and adding a copyright to it has entered a not guilty plea in federal court.
Dashawn Webster has was arrested, accused of molesting a two year old boy, court documents said.
Investigators carried out two investigations into multiple screen names and said the screen names traced back to Webster.
In one of the cases, investigators recovered a thumb drive during a search of a different suspect's home. The thumb drive contained 15 images of child pornography and were watermarked with a copyright symbol and appeared to be homemade, court documents said.
Oh Thursday Webster was in court and pleaded not guilty, choosing to continue to a preliminary hearing and jury trial, court records showed.
He is expected back in court in September.
Related Content
- Portsmouth man accused of adding a "copyright" on homemade child porn pleads not guilty
- Adoption manager accused of possessing child porn
- Former Lovin' Spoonful Member Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn Charges
- Accused Tampa killer pleads not guilty
- Monkey does not own selfie copyright, appeals court rules
- Man pleads guilty in deadly Yorktown shooting
- Gymnastics coach arrested for child porn
- Man accused of trading child porn on 'dark web' is school board president
- Parents in California abuse case plead not guilty; lewd act on a child charges added against father
- Judge denies bond for former Portsmouth police officer found guilty of killing teen