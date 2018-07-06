Clear

Portsmouth man accused of adding a "copyright" on homemade child porn pleads not guilty

A man accused of making child porn and adding a copyright to it has entered a not guilty plea in federal court....

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 2:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man accused of making child porn and adding a copyright to it has entered a not guilty plea in federal court.

Scroll for more content...

Dashawn Webster has was arrested, accused of molesting a two year old boy, court documents said.

Investigators carried out two investigations into multiple screen names and said the screen names traced back to Webster.

In one of the cases, investigators recovered a thumb drive during a search of a different suspect's home. The thumb drive contained 15 images of child pornography and were watermarked with a copyright symbol and appeared to be homemade, court documents said.

Oh Thursday Webster was in court and pleaded not guilty, choosing to continue to a preliminary hearing and jury trial, court records showed.

He is expected back in court in September.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events