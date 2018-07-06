Intoxicated woman smashes out patrol car window, kicks deputy in face

A New York woman is jailed after she allegedly smashed out the window of a patrol cruiser and kicked a deputy in the face.

The incident happened on Lake Lanier on July 4.

According to police, 23 year-old Marissa Marie Diana was being placed in the patrol vehicle and when she was inside, she smashed out the window with her feet. She then kicked a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy in the face.

She was charged with public drunkenness, felony obstruction and interference with government property. Her bond for the three charges is set at $11,530.

The severity of the deputies injuries are unknown at this time.