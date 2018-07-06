Clear

APD: 4 arrested after police, firefighters assaulted with fireworks

Four people were arrested after police say firefighters and officers were assaulted with fireworks on Wednesday night...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four people were arrested after police say firefighters and officers were assaulted with fireworks on Wednesday night.

Scroll for more content...

Christina Hallingse, with Asheville Police Department, says police responded to Pisgah View Apartments just before 10:45 p.m. on the Fourth of July to help firefighters, who reported they were being assaulted with "pyrotechnic mortars and Roman candles."

Replying to @JustinWLOS

British McClure was inside when she said someone lit a firecracker at her window. She had to put it out herself bc firefighters couldn't get to her.

Hallingse said, once officers arrived, they were assaulted with the same fireworks.

Police say pepper balls were deployed to disperse the crowd.

Officials with the Asheville Fire Department say they were initially responding to a call about a firecracker through a window at the apartment complex.

Resident British McClure said she was inside her home when someone lit a firecracker at her window, leaving scorch marks on the ceiling and burn holes in window curtains.

There were no reports of injuries, but police say several city vehicles were damaged.

There were no reports of injuries, but police say several city vehicles were damaged.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events