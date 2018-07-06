APD: 4 arrested after police, firefighters assaulted with fireworks

Four people were arrested after police say firefighters and officers were assaulted with fireworks on Wednesday night.
Christina Hallingse, with Asheville Police Department, says police responded to Pisgah View Apartments just before 10:45 p.m. on the Fourth of July to help firefighters, who reported they were being assaulted with "pyrotechnic mortars and Roman candles."
British McClure was inside when she said someone lit a firecracker at her window. She had to put it out herself bc firefighters couldn't get to her.
Hallingse said, once officers arrived, they were assaulted with the same fireworks.
Police say pepper balls were deployed to disperse the crowd.
Officials with the Asheville Fire Department say they were initially responding to a call about a firecracker through a window at the apartment complex.
Resident British McClure said she was inside her home when someone lit a firecracker at her window, leaving scorch marks on the ceiling and burn holes in window curtains.
There were no reports of injuries, but police say several city vehicles were damaged.
