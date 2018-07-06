Clear

Coast Guard rescues sick, distressed boater on Saginaw Bay

A rescue mission is underway after a sick boater sent a distress call to officials in Bay County.

Bay County Central Dispatch said they received a call Friday morning from a boater who was sick and in distress on the Saginaw Bay.

A Coast Guard official said the man launched from Standish on Thursday and was at anchor all night trying to ride out the storm. His cable line broke in the storm and he couldn't operate his sail.

The boater also said he was vomiting from sea sickness and couldn't get out of his cabin Friday morning.

Coast Guard officials said they located the boater about four miles out, off the end of Coggins Road in Bay County. A crew member is now on board and they're towing his boat back to Linwood Beach Marina.

They arrived back at the marina just after noon.

