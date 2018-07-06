Clear

Potential Amazon employees choose Atlanta

We may still not know where Amazon wants to put it's second headquarters. But we are getting a better idea of where s...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:39 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 2:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

We may still not know where Amazon wants to put it's second headquarters. But we are getting a better idea of where some potential employees would like to work.

Atlanta is coming in at number two by a Geekwire survey. Subscribers were asked, out of the 20 potential Amazon HQ2 cities which one would you want to live in. Raleigh, North Carolina is number one.

One thing Amazon is looking for is a highly educated labor pool and strong university system. People we polled says Atlanta has that.

"Especially here at Georgia Tech which I am a proud student of. So I definitely think we have that here and there's definitely people here looking for the jobs that could use it," Benjamin Holmes.

