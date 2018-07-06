Golden Empire Gleaners is looking for help finding thieves who stole copper from their heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit.
Executive Director, Glen Ephrom, said, they don't know how many people broke into their facility and stole the copper. He said it happened during their Fourth of July Holiday and the stolen copper from their HVAC unit has made the unit a total loss.
Ephrom believes the thieves got through a hole in the chain link fence, then scaled an eight foot wall before stripping the seven ton commercial machine.
If you have any information about this theft you're encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.
Related Content
- Thieves steal copper from local food bank
- Thieves are still using 'secure' banking network to steal millions
- Police: Man electrocuted while trying to steal copper
- Thieves steal millions in jewels from Paris' Ritz Hotel
- Thieves caught on camera stealing woman's wallet in Fort Worth
- Thieves using high-tech way to hack, steal vehicles
- Local food bank concerned about proposal to replace food stamps with a food box
- Thieves break into Harrisonville storage units, steal thousands of dollars worth of items