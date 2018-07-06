Clear

So many people called 911 to complain about fireworks Thursday, the system jammed

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Douglas County 911 center says some people calling 911 Thursday on their cell phones received a "fast busy" signal.

Officials blame all the people calling to complain about fireworks.

On Thursday alone the center says it processed 434 fireworks-related calls.

During the same time in 2017, the center had 171 calls.

Officials say they think the issue was fixed within an hour. They say landline calls managed to get through.

The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.
