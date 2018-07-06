Clear

Special needs teacher helps low-income kids learn during summer

Marcy Goma has turned her Glendale home into one big classroom, teaching neighborhood kids about music and language a...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Marcy Goma has turned her Glendale home into one big classroom, teaching neighborhood kids about music and language arts.

Scroll for more content...

"I think with music, they actually connect with me," said Goma. "I show them an instrument and they know they have to sit, they know they have to hold it right and they know they have to wait."

Six years ago, the special needs teacher from the Philippines created the Abaka Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides extra curricular activities for low income children.

Many of the activities focus on the Filipino culture and language and are offered to families free of charge.

"I thought if you learn how to play music, we can bring something new to the community," said Goma.

Jerry Markowski's son takes classes from Goma and has seen first hand what a difference she is making in our community.

"She's just a good teacher," said Markowski. "She does it from the heart and she wants these kids to be better in the future."

Markowski and his family reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to teacher Goma and give her $500, that will help pay for instruments and other supplies she uses in class.

A CBS 5 news crew followed along to surprise Goma during one of her classes.

"We want to show our appreciation to you," said Markowski. "Me (sic) and my wife, we nominated you for the Pay It Forward award, for the excellent teacher you are. Please accept this small gratitude from Channel 5."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events