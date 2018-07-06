Clear

Zac Efron's dreadlocks stir online debate

Zac Efron's new hairstyle is raising some eyebrows after he posted a photo of himself sporting dreadlocks on social media.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 4:15 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 4:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Zac Efron's new hairstyle is raising some eyebrows.

"The Greatest Showman" star posted a photo of himself sporting dreadlocks on social media Thursday.

"Just for fun," the caption read.

While a few fans on Instagram offered praise like "Looking good" Efron's do also elicited a few "No no nos."

The "High School Musical" star was also accused of cultural appropriation given that dreadlocks are mostly worn by people of color.

"It's not about how his dreads look it's about cultural appropriation which doesn't fly even if it was "just for fun"... whatever that means," one person tweeted.

Some folks just seemed to not like the look on Efron.

But for others Efron can do no wrong.

"Zac got dreads and I'm freaking out," one fan tweeted. "You could pull off wearing anything tho."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 94°
A mostly clear day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and temperatures were on the mild side. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events