Driver transporting body to mortuary chases down hit-and-run suspect

A driver transporting a dead body to a mortuary late Thursday night was involved a high-speed chase that started in the east county and ended in a violent crash in downtown San Diego.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. when the mortuary van was struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck as the van was making a left turn on Massachusetts Street near SR-94 in Lemon Grove.

The driver of the red truck fled the scene heading westbound on the freeway. The van chased the truck into San Diego's East Village neighborhood in downtown.

The mortuary driver told 10News the truck sped through a red light at 14th and G Street going over 70-mph when it was broadsided by two other vehicles. The cars spun out of control taking out a light pole and a row of rental bikes leaving the intersection strewn with debris.

Witnesses say the person driving the truck was confronted after the crash by pedestrians at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The mortuary van sustained minor damage but the corpse was unharmed.

Two people in the two other cars involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating whether alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash.