Hunt goes on for escaped killer 'Pretty Boy Floyd'

In south Mississippi -- where several agencies were still searching for convicted killer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson on Friday -- authorities warned the public not to give rides to strangers.

Scroll for more content...

Wilson, 47, who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon, is known to have moved from location to location after asking for and being granted rides.

He escaped from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution and was seen Thursday at a Walmart store in Lucedale. Later, he was seen at a Chevron gas station on Highway 57 in Jackson County.

Authorities were searching the area Friday by foot and by air.

At midday, as the search continued with no confirmed new sightings, officials put out an image showing various mug shots of Wilson over the years, as his appearance has changed.

Wilson was serving two consecutive life sentences when he escaped. He was convicted for the 2014 murders of Carmen Dale Edwards and Kenneth Gibson in south Mississippi.

If you see Wilson, you are asked to call 911 right away. He is 5-feet-11, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes.