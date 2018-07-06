Clear
NOPD identifies woman with 'money' tattoo accused of stealing $100k watch

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 6:08 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 6:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The NOPD has identified a woman with "money" tattooed on her thigh who is accused of stealing a watch worth more than $100,000.

Twenty-four-year-old Donshall Schnyder met the victim around 2 a.m. on June 21 in the 400 block of Bourbon Street, according to the NOPD.

The pair went back to the victim's hotel room in the 1200 block of Poydras Street, where Schnyder allegedly stole an Audemars Piguet worth more than $100,000.

Schnyder, who told the victim her name was "Kristin," was initially identified by the distinctive tattoo on her left thigh, which was visible on surveillance footage of Schnyder leaving the hotel.

Anyone with any information concerning the location of Donshall Schnyder should contact any Eighth District Investigative Unit (DIU) at 504-658-6080 or (504) 658-6723.

